FIRST ALERT: Tracking a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico and cooler air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - TROPICAL SYSTEM IN THE GULF: There is a chance a tropical depression or tropical storm may form over the central Gulf of Mexico within the next 48 hours. If this does become a named system, the next name on the 2021 list is Mindy. The tropical system will impact the Florida Panhandle within the next 48 hours, producing lots of rain and breezy conditions. The system will exit to the east by the weekend. No local impacts are expected. Meanwhile, the powerful Hurricane Larry, over the Central Atlantic, will continue to turn north, with no impacts in the U.S.