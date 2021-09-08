CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerful earthquake hits near Acapulco

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 struck near Acapulco, Mexico, on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rattle almost 200 miles away in Mexico City. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 10 miles northeast of Acapulco, a resort town on the Pacific coast. In Mexico City, people in some neighborhoods reported feeling the ground move for almost a minute, The Associated Press reports, and authorities said the electricity is out in a few areas.

