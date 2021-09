Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–It was the home opener for the Scott City Lady Beaver volleyball team Tuesday night, as they played host to Ulysses in a dual format. Both teams saw shuffling in their lineup, as Scott City was down a player, while the Lady Tigers were without their three seniors. In the end, it would be a sweep for the Lady Beavers, as they took the win 25-15, 25-20, 25-12.