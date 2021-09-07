CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Tales of the Elementiums

By Damien
quotev.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of people living amongst the humans. Only certain people know of their existence, but something may change that. This is the story of how a war between families will change history as we know it. Somewhere in the Midwest, United States. A boy was walking down a desolate...

www.quotev.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deerfield Valley News

True tales from a circus

NEWFANE - On Sunday, September 12, at 2 pm, circus clown Ted Lawrence will present “Trunkside Tales” at the West River Railroad Museum, Cemetery Hill Road. Ted Lawrence will bring a piece of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, where he was a clown working under the big top and living on the railroad. He will set up the steamer trunk he used while touring the US in the 1980s. As he puts on his clown makeup, he will enchant his audience with true stories about living on the circus train and working with elephants, tigers, acrobats, and clowns from around the world. He will transform from an everyday Joe into a genuine bigger-than-life Ringling clown. There will be popcorn and activities for all ages at this program being held at the West River Railroad Museum.
NEWFANE, VT
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Blue Jeans#Red Tennis
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie to support famous friend

Ali Wentworth is friends with many famous faces – and is an incredibly supportive one at that!. The comedy star took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to show her appreciation for Jennifer Aniston's newly-launched beauty brand, Lolavie. In the picture, Ali looked stunning with no makeup, as...
CELEBRITIES
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
Birmingham Star

Diane Kruger glams up in neon at 2021 Met Gala

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): German-American actor and former model Diane Kruger donned the perfect accessory for her appearance at the Met Gala 2021. Debuting her impressive engagement ring, she walked the red carpet of the fashion event after People magazine confirmed her engagement to actor Norman Reedus last month.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Metal Vocalist Eric Wagner Dead at 62, Cause of Death Revealed

Eric Wagner, who helped pioneer the “doom” genre of heavy metal rock, passed away on Aug. 22 at the age of 62. He reportedly died of COVID-related pneumonia. The Chicago Reader broke the news of his death. According to the outlet, Wagner contracted COVID while on tour with his band The Skull. Several people on the tour also contracted the virus, causing the tour to stop after an Aug. 8 show in Austin, Texas. Three weeks later, Wagner passed away.
AUSTIN, TX
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
Palestine Herald-Press

Wild west tales

East Texas has been abuzz with sightings of Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw this past week while they film the “Yellowstone” prequel “Yellowstone: 1883.”. Despite the non-disclosure contracts signed by locals involved, word has gotten out that filming took place at the Texas State Railroad in Palestine over the past weekend. The cast and crew followed with a couple of days of filming in Grandbury before heading to the stockyards in Fort Worth.
PALESTINE, TX
E! News

Margaret Qualley & Andie MacDowell Have an Unexpected Mother-Daughter Relationship in Maid Trailer

What's more powerful than a mother's love? Nothing, that's what. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Netflix released the first trailer for its inspiring new drama, Maid, which puts Margaret Qualley in the spotlight. In the series, which premieres Oct. 1, Qualley plays single mom Alex, who attempts to rebuild her life by becoming a maid after escaping her abusive boyfriend Sean (Nick Robinson).
TV SERIES
rpgsite.net

Tales of Arise Review

I vividly remember the summer of 2019, sitting underneath a large circus tent enjoying a local Irish festival, listening to the Gaelic tunes of the band Brothers Crowe, when news hit that a brand new Tales game had been announced. Now, two years later, through the tribulations of the pandemic and dramatic shifts in working practices, Tales of Arise is finally out, and my Tales fix has been satiated.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Tales of Arise: Lemon

“A yellow fruit with infamously sour innards. Adding it or not to meat can lead to a surprising amount of trouble in some circles.”. Lemon is a semi-rare material for cooking in Tales of Arise that can be found hanging on trees and is used in recipes. Cooking in Tales...
RECIPES
codelist.biz

Eva Green as the wicked mother of Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley is the Newcomer of the Year, who with The Destiny Is A Lousy Traitor and The Destiny – Divergent was able to garner surprising successes at the box office and a large fan base. In all likelihood, the next film by the young actress White Bird in a Blizzard will also attract many of her fans to the cinemas. The first trailer that we present to you above also offers an interesting mix of Coming of Age, Fantasy and Thriller. Plus, Eva Green’s eyes are worth a visit to the cinema anyway.
CELEBRITIES
mackinacislandnews.com

HORSE TALES

September has arrived, and you may notice that the horses’ coats here on Mackinac are starting to grow heavier. It may be a subtle change on some, but on others it is evident. Under many horse chins you may see some guard hairs growing longer, and it is OK to trim them to keep your horse looking tidy, but do […]
ANIMALS
culturedvultures.com

Tales of Arise: Beast Tail

“The bushy tail of a boomy. They differ from creature to creature, with the more supple specimens making the highest-quality materials.”. Beast Tail is a material for crafting weapons in Tales of Arise that is dropped by Boomy zeugles, first encountered in Safar Sea Cave, after you defeat them. Weapon...
VIDEO GAMES
berkshirefinearts.com

The Winter’s Tale

Shakespeare’s infrequently produced “The Winter’s Tale” is often characterized as a “problem play,” meaning that its tone is inconsistent – sometimes dramatic with psychological overtones, sometimes comic with mystic qualities. But this play has more problems. It lacks the gravitas of the Bard’s greater works; the text is bereft of the many memorable aphorisms and quips that we relish in other plays; pre and post intermission acts radically differ in disposition; and indeed, viewers will differ on whether Acts 4 and 5 are to be comprehended as real or apprehended as imagination. To the great credit of Director Eric Ting; to adapters of the play Ting and Philippa Kelly; and to the company itself, Cal Shakes has solved the problem with a highly rewarding and entertaining production.
ENTERTAINMENT
culturedvultures.com

Tales of Arise: Keen Gigafang

“A large fang harvested from a powerful zeugle. Overlarge in their natural state, the hard core is first extracted before being put to use.”. Keen Gigafang is a material for crafting weapons in Tales of Arise that is dropped by Boar (location: Traslida Highway) and Boomy (location: Safar Sea Cave) after you defeat them.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy