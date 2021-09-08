Rays 12 Red Sox 7: An efficient dismantling

If you didn’t watch the game, and just saw the final score, you’d think this had been a reasonably close game. An “efficient dismantling” was Brian Anderson’s summation — and it was apt through seven innings, as the Rays put up runs in nearly every frame while holding the Red Sox to a single second inning score. But then Kevin Cash chose to rest his relievers and hand this game over to the recently recalled (and I assume soon to be DFA’d) David Hess, and yadda yadda yadda the final score was 12-7.