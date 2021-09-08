Another MCU Star Teases Appearance in Next What If...? Episode

Marvel's What If...? has taken fans on a trip across the multiverse, and the next episode of the animated Disney+ series is promising its wildest episode yet. Monday, the House of Mouse unveiled this Wednesday's episode is titled "What If...Zombies?!," finally giving fans a television episode based on the classic Marvel Zombies comic series. From what we've seen of the episode so far, it's going to be a star-studded affair and now, another star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is teasing their return.