Body Found On Sunday Identified As Missing Dallas Man Daniel Fermin Martinez

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who went missing on Friday, Sept. 3, has been found deceased, Dallas Police said.

The Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit put out a Critical Missing Person bulletin on Daniel Fermin Martinez, 26, on Sunday, Sept. 5.

He was last seen around 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 3 in the 100 block of Mt Hood Street.

Dallas Police said Tuesday night, Sept. 7, Martinez was identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office after a body was located on Monday in the 3900 block of Dismount Street.

In the missing person bulletin, police had said, “Martinez may be confused and in need of assistance.”

The cause of death has not yet been determined.