Youth football team whose field was destroyed by vandals still searching for alternatives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vandals destroyed a youth football field over the weekend, doing donuts in their trucks. Kansas City Interim Parks and Recreation Director Roosevelt Lyons said Tuesday he has a plan to try to prevent further damage at Heim’s Electric Park in Kansas City’s East Bottoms. But the Missouri Wolverines youth football season still hangs in the balance for 200 players ranging K-8.fox4kc.com
Comments / 0