Cubs' 7-game winning streak halted with 4-3 loss to Reds

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Wade Miley pitched seven effective innings, Nick Castellanos homered and the Cincinnati Reds got a sorely needed victory, topping the Chicago Cubs, 4-3, on Tuesday night.

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

