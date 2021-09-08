Cubs' 7-game winning streak halted with 4-3 loss to Reds
Wade Miley pitched seven effective innings, Nick Castellanos homered and the Cincinnati Reds got a sorely needed victory, topping the Chicago Cubs, 4-3, on Tuesday night.www.audacy.com
