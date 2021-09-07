Pentagon Says Troops Must Start Lining Up Now for COVID-19 Shots
HealthDay News — Unvaccinated U.S. troops must immediately start getting COVID-19 vaccines, says a memo issued Tuesday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which recently received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will be added to the list of required shots for U.S. troops. They will be able to get their shots at their bases and from their commands worldwide, the Associated Press reported. Service members can also get any of the other approved COVID-19 vaccines on their own.www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com
