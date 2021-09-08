Coronavirus: Former Lakers, Suns player Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19

Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos confirmed Tuesday that he has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week. On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," Ceballos wrote on Twitter. The tweet included a photo of an alert Ceballos, 52, in a hospital bed, with an oxygen mask covering his nose and mouth, KABC reported.