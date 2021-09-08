Weekend book sale a “great success”

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Library held its annual Friends of the Library book sale over the holiday weekend.

The event serves as a major fundraiser for library offerings and services.

“The Board of the Friends of the Park City Library would like to thank our wonderful community for once again making our Labor Day Weekend Used Book Sale a great success. We were so thankful to be able to hold this much anticipated, much loved community event this year,” said Jean Daly, co-president of the Board of the Friends of the Park City Library.

“We would particularly like to thank those Park City workers who hauled more than a year’s worth of donated books from the first to the third floor of the library building in record time, all the volunteers who answered our call to help with the sale, the Park City Film series for generously allowing us to use whatever we needed, Wasatch Bagel for breakfast goodies, Diamond Rentals for hand trucks, Lucky Coffee for coffee, Summit County Health for masks,” said Daly.

