Yellowstone Season 4: Fan Theory Suggests That Roarke Gets Killed By A Bear

After an insanely long wait… the official Yellowstone: Season 4 trailer is HERE.

Set to premiere on November 7th, that means we only have 9 more Sundays to go. But that also means… we have 9 more Sundays to go.

The struggle is real…

And now that the trailer is here, fans have been dissecting it to pieces.

I recently shared a character-by-character breakdown on the upcoming season, based on everything we saw in the trailer, but fans have run wild on a one-second clip of Season 3 bad guy, Roarke Morris.

And here’s the theory…

He gets eaten by a bear.

Yep, one theory floating around on the interwebs is that Roarke dies in Season 4… after a bear attack.

Towards the end of new trailer, we see Roarke running through the wilderness, seemingly running from someone… or something.

But it’s more than just some speculation, there’s a reason.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Josh Holloway, who plays Roarke Morris, got to talking about the fate of Roarke and whether or not he was involved in the bombing of Beth:

“Did I blow her up? I will not answer that, but I will tell you Roarke is going to get his. He should have been more concerned with conservation.

We’ll see what happens to him. But Beth is awesome. What a great character. I wish I could tell you, but I can’t tell you who or what did that situation, but you will find out.

And like I said, yeah… Roarke’s going to get his. No worries.”

Should’ve been more concerned with conservation? Hmmm….

I mean, it would definitely be out of left field, and rather unexpected, but can you really kill off a bad guy with a bear attack? Seems a little anticlimactic, no?

I guess we’ll find out soon…

