Project: Retrocognition

I was a curious child. At the age of 5, I once broke my arm trying to go to space. Now, I know it sounds ridiculous but, again, I was curious. At daycare we used to have a contest to see who could get the closest to the stars. I would always be the one gravity liked the most. It kept me down. Denied me access to the unknown. Even Snotty-Nose Brandon would beat me. I used to do this thing with my face to stop myself from crying in front of everyone. I’d do a series of facial expressions to trick my mind into not knowing what I’m supposed to do. Everyday my father used to pick me up, I would tell him:“I lost again.”