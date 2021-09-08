American Crime Story: Why Vince Foster’s Suicide Was a Turning Point for Linda Tripp

In the years since Linda Tripp secretly recorded Monica Lewinsky, setting the stage for Bill Clinton’s impeachment and Lewinsky’s public humiliation, people have struggled to understand why Tripp would betray a friend so profoundly. One theory was that Tripp had simply been angling for a book deal throughout her acquaintance with Lewinsky, and took advice from conservative literary agent Lucianne Goldberg to record the conversations for evidence. But Tripp herself claimed that idea was outrageous—she would not have “chose[n] to turn the world upside down to sell books.”