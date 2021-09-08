Not living, just not dying

For my dear Penelope, my only hope in a world of slaves of society. I looked in my pantry. Nothing. I went down to the cellar. Stuff I was saving for when shit goes even more south. I sighed. I’d have to go out. I checked the latest wound from the last supply run. No infections. The last time, I had to settle with the ammo in hopes that I could catch something in the woods because a small herd of infected raided the grocery store. I loaded up with my machetes and pistols and AR-15. brought Penelope with me into the van. I checked the gas. It was enough. I would need to get more when I’m out though.