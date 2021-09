David M. Lammers, 73, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at St....