Mass of Christian Burial for Yvonne Klug, age 82, of Norfolk, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at St. Williams Catholic Church in Niobrara. Reverend Kizito Okhuoya will be Celebrant with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00...