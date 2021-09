Alice M. Haeffner, 92, of Sparta, WI and formerly of Tripp, SD, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Goglin Funeral Chapel, Tripp. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m....