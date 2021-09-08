CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Case activity remains 'very high' in Rock, surrounding counties

By AUSTIN MONTGOMERY Staff Writer
Beloit Daily News
 5 days ago

Rock, Walworth and Green counties all continue to have “very high” COVID-19 case activity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). DHS also reports 390 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks in Rock County, with a 39% increase in case activity from Aug. 18—31 as the county is listed as having “growing” case activity along with 14 other counties in Wisconsin, DHS reports.

www.beloitdailynews.com

