Case activity remains 'very high' in Rock, surrounding counties

Rock, Walworth and Green counties all continue to have “very high” COVID-19 case activity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). DHS also reports 390 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks in Rock County, with a 39% increase in case activity from Aug. 18—31 as the county is listed as having “growing” case activity along with 14 other counties in Wisconsin, DHS reports.