Steelers vs. Bills Preview: Prediction, Analysis, Final Score | NFL Week 1 Preview + TJ Watt Latest

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to begin their 2021 NFL season with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills. On today’s Steelers vs. Bills preview and prediction video, we break down the keys for Ben Roethlisberger, Juju Smith-Schuster and company to take home a win in NFL Week 1 over Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Bills. TJ Watt extension rumors have been hot topics this week - will the Steelers star suit up for the season opener? Steelers injury news today as well, as Zach Banner headlines players who could miss the opener. Steelers Talk host Meghan Payton has your full Pittsburgh Steelers vs.