John Gant throws five scoreless frames as Twins beat Cleveland

His second start was better than his first. His third better than his second. But none were as good as his fourth, which, to date, was the best of all. John Gant is trying to carve out a role for himself moving forward — he is arbitration-eligible this offseason — and on Tuesday, he turned in his most impressive performance yet as a Twin. Five shutout innings from Gant helped lead the Twins to a 3-0 win over Cleveland on Tuesday night at Progressive Field, an outing which he capped off with three straight strikeouts.