USS Arlington returns to Naval Station Norfolk after Haiti earthquake relief efforts

NORFOLK, Va. - The USS Arlington (LPD 24) returned to Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday after completing its relief efforts to help the people of Haiti after a devastating earthquake last month.

As part of Joint Task Force-Haiti and in support of whole-of-government relief efforts led by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), Sailors and Marines aboard the Arlington conducted a number of disaster relief-related functions in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.

The ship left Naval Station Norfolk on August 17 and arrived on the island nearly a week later.

The powerful, 7.2 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti on August 14, killing around 2,000 people and leaving nearly 10,000 injured. The quake came more than a decade after the 2010 earthquake that killed around 200,000.

JTF-Haiti has delivered more than 136,000 pounds of aid - including water, food and rescue equipment - to those in desperate need.