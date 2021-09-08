CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAZ Divest challenges UA’s $64 million investment in fossil fuels

Arizona Daily Wildcat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent-led organization UAZ Divest is on a mission to discontinue the University of Arizona’s investments in fossil fuels, which as of 2019 amount to over $64 million. The group emphasizes that the university’s investments in fossil fuels are negatively contributing to the ever-intensifying climate crisis and they demand that the university abandon its current investments in fossil fuels by 2025, as well as pledge to refrain entirely from investing in fossil fuel corporations in the future.

