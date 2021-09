ABILENE – The Midland High volleyball team got a 20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 road victory over Abilene Cooper on Tuesday. Aniya Clinton led MHS with 17 kills to go with 12 digs, Samantha Bustos had 19 digs, and Imani Parker had 27 assists. MHS (12-11) next opens District 2-6A play...