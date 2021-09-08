CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AL

Pike County remains high risk for COVID

By Huck Treadwell
Troy Messenger
 5 days ago

During the first week of September, data from the Alabama Hospital Association shows that more than 40 in-patients per day are dying from COVID-19. According to data released on Tuesday by AHA Deputy Director Danne Howard, 365 patients hospitalized across the state have died in the last seven days. The fewest in that timespan was 42 people and the highest deaths in a single day was 67. The deaths reported Monday brought the pandemic total to 12,420 Alabamians killed from the coronavirus.

