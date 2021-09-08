Mindy makes landfall at St. Vincent Island... bringing rain and wind to Tallahassee
Tropical Storm Mindy is now located along the coast of Apalachee Bay and is moving quickly to the northeast through northern portions of Florida. Mindy is currently impacting the I-10 corridor near Tallahassee. Several inches of rain is expected in northern Florida and the southeast before Mindy moves into the Atlantic. Wind shear will remain high so it is unlikely that Mindy will re-form into a tropical storm.www.fox4now.com
