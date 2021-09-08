Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, Cobb, Douglas, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 23:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clayton; Cobb; Douglas; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Cobb County in north central Georgia Northeastern Douglas County in north central Georgia Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia Northwestern Clayton County in north central Georgia * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 1106 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Union City, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Douglasville, Smyrna, East Point, Union City, College Park, Fairburn, Austell, Hapeville, Palmetto, Lithia Springs, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Sweet Auburn, Cascade Heights, Lakewood Park, Campbellton, Sandtown, Mableton and Sweetwater Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH