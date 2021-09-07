CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Why I cover the Sixers

By Liberty Ballers
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Timothe Luwawu, National Basketball Association. In what feels like a whirlwind of a time, I’m entering my fifth season covering the Philadelphia 76ers in some capacity. I’m not sure how that happened. I’m getting old. The scope has intensified in recent years, but dating back to Ben Simmons’ rookie campaign, I’ve maintained a close eye on this team and provided some sort of content, albeit sporadically at first.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
International Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
ClutchPoints

Blazers star CJ McCollum announces his wife Elise is pregnant

Portland Trail Blazers star shooting guard CJ McCollum and longtime girlfriend Elise Esposito officially tied the knot last year, and now the McCollum family is expecting its first child. McCollum made the announcement on Instagram:. CJ McCollum met Elise at Lehigh University, and they’ve been together since those college days....
NBA
WILX-TV

Celtics and Knicks Make Deal

-BOSTON (AP) - The Celtics have finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations. The deal also generated a trade exception for Boston. Fournier agreed to a $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency signing period earlier this month.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Believes Philadelphia 76ers Shouldn't Trade Ben Simmons Until He Plays His Value Up

Ben Simmons is one of the most talked-about names in basketball today. There are a lot of differing viewpoints on him after his most recent playoff run. Some will relentlessly praise what he brings on the defensive side of the court, while others will point to his issue with free-throw shooting and scoring issues, and suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers should trade the 3-time All-Star.
NBA
Amomama

Fans Divided as Carmelo Anthony Shows Ripped Six-Pack Walking by the Sea like a Bachelor amid Divorce

Basketball star Carmelo Anthony recently posted an appealing picture of himself on Instagram, which left fans in awe, considering the troubles in his personal life. Carmelo Anthony is living his best life despite what many might consider the end of a beautiful love story. The NBA star recently took to Instagram with a steamy picture of himself, leaving fans gushing and swooning.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Julius Erving On Ben Simmons: "Sometimes You Need Time With People To Really Know How To Bring Out The Best In Them."

As of this moment in time, Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial stars in the league. A lot of people have criticized him for his performances in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, though others have defended him while bringing up his contributions on the defensive end. There's no question that Ben Simmons is good, but there are definitely concerns about whether he can continue to thrive on the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Chris Bosh returns Pat Riley's championship ring during Hall of Fame speech: I waited 'for the right moment'

When Pat Riley was recruiting Chris Bosh to the Miami Heat in 2010, he used his own past championship experience as a selling point. Before the meeting between the two sides wrapped up, Riley pulled out his collection of championship rings, and even went as far as to let Bosh keep one of them -- the 2006 championship ring Riley won as Miami's head coach. Bosh reflected on this meeting during his Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday night.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy