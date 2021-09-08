Letter: Noem’s Drive For Power

The latest volley in Gov. Kristi Noem’s barrage of self-serving partisan propaganda is her diatribe, “Conservative Principles and Government Restraint.” (Press & Dakotan, Aug. 31) In her fight for national publicity on the tiny turf shared by right-wing rivals in Florida and Texas, Noem rails against both Democrat and “traditional” Republican governors who, she charges, are not “pro-liberty.” The evidence: Unlike her, some governors of both parties take leadership in the fight against COVID.