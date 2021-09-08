‘The rigors of ACC competition’: Syracuse men’s soccer 2021 season preview

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse played against Niagara on Sept. 6 — the Orange’s final nonconference game before heading into Atlantic Coast Conference play. While they still have nonconference games throughout the season, the game against Virginia on Sept. 10 marks the first conference game on SU’s 2021 schedule. It’s a pivotal game for SU and head coach Ian McIntyre, who’s heading into his 12th season leading the team.