Colorado Springs, CO

Reported shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a reported shooting in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Tuesday night. The call came in at about 8:45 p.m. in an area just southwest of I-25 and West Fillmore Street. Police were searching an area near North Chestnut Street and West Taylor Street for a suspect. Last time this article was updated at 10:10 p.m., the incident was still under investigation. The victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.

