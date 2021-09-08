Reported shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a reported shooting in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Tuesday night. The call came in at about 8:45 p.m. in an area just southwest of I-25 and West Fillmore Street. Police were searching an area near North Chestnut Street and West Taylor Street for a suspect. Last time this article was updated at 10:10 p.m., the incident was still under investigation. The victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.