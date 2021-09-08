'Teen Mom OG': Maci Bookout Opens up About Relationship With Ryan Edwards' Parents After Reunion Drama

Season 9B of Teen Mom OG picked up right where things left off. That meant that viewers got to see how Maci Bookout felt about the intense reunion drama that occurred between herself, her husband, Taylor McKinney, and Ryan Edwards' parents Jen and Larry Edwards. When it comes to whether she'll be able to have a relationship with them going forward following that reunion, Bookout said that she doesn't want one with them at the moment and, possibly, in the future, either.