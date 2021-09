MARTINSBURG — A St. Albans man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the Jan. 10, 2018, death of another inmate. Gary Nolan Toppings, 51, appeared via video from Huttonsville Correctional Center, approximately 18 miles from Elkins, for a plea and sentencing hearing after again waiving his right to appear in person.