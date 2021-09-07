Barbara Ruth Wampler, 88, of Dayton, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. at Heritage Assisted Living. She was a lifelong resident of Rhea County and of the Baptist faith. She attended Old Washington Baptist Church. Barbara loved to sing and was the last living original member of the southern gospel quartet, “Sounds of Grace.” Barbara enjoyed canning, flowers, gardening and loved to watch birds flying around her yard, but what made her most happy was when her yard was full of children. The sound of their laughter brought so much joy to her heart. One of her favorite things was doing acts of kindness for others, whether it was baking a cake, or taking a bouquet of flowers to cheer someone up, she was always thinking of others. Barbara’s life centered around prayer, Bible reading and going to church and she is now in Heaven with her Lord that she loved.