Philadelphia-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers third. Lorenzo Cain singles to left field. Eric Lauer singles to shallow infield. Kolten Wong doubles. Eric Lauer to third. Eduardo Escobar doubles to left field. Kolten Wong scores. Eric Lauer scores. Christian Yelich singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Eduardo Escobar scores. Fielding error by Rafael Marchan. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Freddy Galvis to J.T. Realmuto. Christian Yelich to third. Omar Narvaez called out on strikes.