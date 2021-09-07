Benjamin Nelson “Benji” Stone Jr., 60, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his residence in Dayton. Benji was born on June 13, 1961, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late Benjamin Stone Sr. and Norma Sneed of Dayton. Benji lived in Dayton all of his life after moving from Ohio at a very young age. He attended Rhea County High School. Benji drove a semi over-road and worked for La-Z-Boy Chair Company in Dayton. He also served in the National Guard in Rockwood and Dayton. He was of the Christian faith, read his Bible religiously and knew God as his savior and saving grace. Benji loved horseback riding, kayaking, hiking, and working out. He loved to just get in his car and just drive the countryside, and seeing God’s creations. He also liked helping the homeless and needy and talking to them about God’s Love.