FLANAGAN – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team lost 25-17, 25-13 to Flanagan-Cornell on Tuesday, Aug. 7. Savannah Shumate had four kills while Kira Fuoss had seven assists, Natalie DeSchepper had two kills, four digs and one ace and Molly Kroon had two kills as well. Madison McCreary had...