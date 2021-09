ST. JOSEPH – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 2-0 Tuesday, Sept. 7, over St. Joseph-Ogden. The Bunnies’ defense (Aaron Kasper, Colin Bane, Payton Darling, Ryan Grieser and Parker Snyder) produced its third shutout of the season. Ray and Bane each recorded non-keeper save. Isaiah Johnson scored the go-ahead goal...