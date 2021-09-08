Area volleyball teams get conference appetizer with inaugural Badger West-North Division quad
REEDSBURG — Aside from the occasional regular season tournament and in the playoffs, prep volleyball teams from the same conference rarely meet outside of league play. The Badger Conference’s shift away from a North/South alignment to a new East/West configuration, including four, four-team divisions, presented rivals Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie a unique chance to do a little of both Tuesday night.www.wiscnews.com
Comments / 0