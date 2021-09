The Aces blew this one late. Holding a 6-4 lead going into the ninth, Brandyn Sittinger - now a Diamondback - was tagged for three runs on two hits and two walks. Clearly ready for the Arizona bullpen... Outside of a four-run third, Matt Tabor had pitched well, going six innings and allowing no other scoring, on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Reno chipped away after falling 4-1 down, and took the lead on homers in the eighth from Juniel Querecuto and Jake Hager, their tenth and eighth respectively. Jamie Ritchie and Ildemaro Vargas also went deep, but all four shots for Reno were solo ones. Bar Querecuto, the other three also singled.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO