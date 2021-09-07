Test scores remain high despite pandemic

At their work session Wednesday, the Wilson County School Board heard from staff that testing data was, despite the pandemic, better than expected for the past two years. For growth, Wilson County School was the highest level, Level 5, and there was one area where a group of students performed better in the 2020-21 school year that they did in the 2019-20 school year. Several schools remained Reward Schools, and some achieved it for the year. They will be made public this weekend.