KHSD experiences an employee shortage

Across the US, there has been a worker shortage and schools are also facing a loss in staff. Some businesses have started to offer employees incentives to bring them back to the workplace including Kern High School District.

“It’s important for us to show that we invest in our people so that they will want to invest in us,” said Erin Briscoe-Clarke, KHSD Public Information Officer and Communications Manager.

Briscoe-Clarke said that the school district wanted to eliminate any and every barrier including that may prohibit applicants from applying like having to pay for parts of background checks and offering bonuses. This comes as they deal with a substitute teacher shortage.

“The challenge that we’re facing is that for the past year and a half we’ve been in remote learning and so when we’re in remote learning we didn't have to call on that pool of regular substitutes that we’ve had so now we have our pool of substitute who we’re thinking may have found positions or employment elsewhere,” said Briscoe-Clarke

Briscoe-Clarke said that counties across California are facing this issue. Each position available in KHSD from transportations assistant to food worker to substitute teacher has a different set of requirements but Briscoe-Clarke said that there are ways applicants can stand out.

“Show their interest in helping students and show motivation in wanting to make a difference in students’ lives,” said Briscoe-Clarke.

However, for teaching, there are a few more requirements.

“If you’re a credentialed teacher there is a substitute credential process and if you are non-credentialed you would have to apply for a 30-day teacher permit and there are certain requirements that go along with that,” said Briscoe-Clarke.

Still, Briscoe-Clarke said do not be discouraged in your application process.

“In the past, we’ve had retired teachers, first responders who want to make a difference, or someone who just wants to make some extra money. But, in the end, we just encourage everyone to at least give a shot and apply,” said Briscoe-Clarke.

At the moment the incentives for these jobs do not have an expiration date but Briscoe-Clarke encourages you to get in your application as soon as possible.