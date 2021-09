RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens have been charged after a shooting near La Vergne High School Tuesday afternoon. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old boy allegedly fired three rounds while standing on a sidewalk off campus toward La Vergne High School. No one was injured, but one car in the school’s parking lot was struck. The shooting happened around the time of dismissal.