Public Safety

Indonesia prison fire kills 41 drug inmates, injuring 39

 5 days ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A massive fire raged through an overcrowded prison near Indonesia’s capital early Wednesday, killing at least 41 inmates and injuring 39 others. Authorities are still investigating the cause of fire that started at Block C of Tangerang prison on the outskirts of Jakarta designated for drug offenders, said Rika Aprianti, spokesperson for the corrections department at the Justice Ministry.

