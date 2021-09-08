CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Few releases statement after DUI arrest

By Tim Verghese about 5 hours
Gonzaga head basketball coach Mark Few has released a statement after being cited for DUI north of Coeur d’Alene on Monday. “I believe as a leader and role model, I am expected to set only the best example,” Few said. “The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all. I recognize that operating a motor vehicle after consuming any amount of alcohol exhibits poor judgement.”

