Mark Few releases statement after DUI arrest
Gonzaga head basketball coach Mark Few has released a statement after being cited for DUI north of Coeur d’Alene on Monday. “I believe as a leader and role model, I am expected to set only the best example,” Few said. “The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all. I recognize that operating a motor vehicle after consuming any amount of alcohol exhibits poor judgement.”www.on3.com
