Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 23:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Niagara Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Niagara County through 1130 PM EDT At 1101 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles north of Newfane to 19 miles west of Niagara Falls. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Niagara Falls, Lockport, Newfane, Lewiston, Youngstown, Middleport, Fort Niagara State Park, Sanborn, Wilson, Barker, Cambria Center, Olcott, Pendleton Center, Ransomville, Gasport, Model City and Appleton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH