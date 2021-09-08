Special Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Collingsworth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Collingsworth County through 1045 PM CDT At 959 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Samnorwood, or 11 miles south of Shamrock, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wellington, Dozier, Lutie, Quail and Samnorwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH