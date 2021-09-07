Target, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, and other retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.
Target, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, and other retailers are restocking Xbox Series X. Since our last Xbox Series X resupply update, there has been virtually little change. Microsoft’s next-generation console is still extremely hard to come by across the country, and you don’t have many choices for getting one unless you buy it from a third-party scalper. However, there is a potential that Walmart and Best Buy will be refilling their supplies in the near future.washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 0