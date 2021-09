September is high up on a fashion aficionado’s list of favorite times of the year for seeking sartorial inspiration. For those who reside in New York, London, Milan, or Paris, simply stroll around your city during fashion week to see the impeccable street style ensembles IRL. If you’re located elsewhere, not to worry: the cool temperatures allow for genius layering techniques — so take notes of the creative ideas you come across as you’re out on the town. And of course, don’t forget to join in on the fun, too — get ready for the upcoming season by assembling cute fall outfits over the next 30 days.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO